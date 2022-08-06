Shell Asset Management Co. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,924,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,466,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,769 shares of company stock valued at $362,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

