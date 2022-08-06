Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

AMG stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

