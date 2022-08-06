Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 22.7% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 204,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 157,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

About Mawson Gold

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.