Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

