Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
BSBR stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
