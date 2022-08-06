Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 3.1 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.