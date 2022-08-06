Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Raised by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.