Royal Bank of Canada Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

