Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $129.00

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.