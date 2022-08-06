NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $80.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

