Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apollo Investment Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Apollo Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.53%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

