StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

