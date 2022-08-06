TD Securities Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $35.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

