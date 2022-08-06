Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.