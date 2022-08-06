AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $11.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 666,668 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,150,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 548,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $177.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.