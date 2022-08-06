American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 6.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 153,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 488,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$549.19 million and a PE ratio of -21.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

