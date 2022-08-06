Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $16.30 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

