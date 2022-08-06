Shell Asset Management Co. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,656.82 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,886.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,632.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,401.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

