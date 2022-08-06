Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

