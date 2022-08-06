FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

ENB opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

