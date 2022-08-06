Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $161.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.83.
Marriott International Price Performance
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.78. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marriott International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Featured Stories
