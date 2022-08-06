Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Compass in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Compass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

