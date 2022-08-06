Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

NYSE CLX opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

