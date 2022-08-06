FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 567,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

