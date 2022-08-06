Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.60.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,793,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.