Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -121.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

