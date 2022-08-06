Raymond James Reaffirms “Downgrade” Rating for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

NYSE CSR opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

