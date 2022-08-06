Raymond James Boosts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $36.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77.

Insider Activity at Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 93.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

