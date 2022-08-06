DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NYSE DCP opened at $33.39 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.84.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 597,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 525,054 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

