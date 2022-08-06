Credit Suisse Group Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $77.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

