Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Denison Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DNN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $948.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 323.13% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.