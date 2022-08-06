Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

DSX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 48,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

