Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DAC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. Danaos has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

