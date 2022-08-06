Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 9,388 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

