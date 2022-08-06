Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $93.13

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.