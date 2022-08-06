Richard Mora Sells 2,825 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $305.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
