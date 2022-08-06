Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $47.25

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

