Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.