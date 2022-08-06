Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $1,075,019.40 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

