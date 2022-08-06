Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $1,075,019.40 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
HOOD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.