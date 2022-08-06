Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 60,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

AMKR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.