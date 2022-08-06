Brian Clem Sells 40,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSH opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 716.26% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

