Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiovascular Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $16.55 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $674.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.05.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

