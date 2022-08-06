BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

BJRI stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $541.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

