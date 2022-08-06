Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 599,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Xperi stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

