Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378,909 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 316,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 133,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 993,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.57 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

