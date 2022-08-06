Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Torrid Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE CURV opened at $5.02 on Friday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

