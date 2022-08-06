Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

