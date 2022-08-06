Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

