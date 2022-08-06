Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.