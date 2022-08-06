JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $160.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

