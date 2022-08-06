Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PAVE opened at $26.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.