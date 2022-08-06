Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,333 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

